Mock trial team celebrates completion of 2020-21 season

The Crisp County High School mock trial team is in its fourth year after inactivity for nearly a decade. The team recently celebrated the completion of the 2020-21 season, which was held virtually due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crisp County team has faced significant adversity, including the death of Sergeant First Class Mark Williams, one of the team’s teacher coaches, last year the day before the competition. This year’s team members are talented, spirited, and dedicated to fighting opposing teams to the bitter end.