A service for Flora Mann Jacobs of Vienna was held at the graveside at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Foster conducted the service. Rodney Jacobs, soloist, sang “Beulah Land.” Flora passed away March 18, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born in Cullman, Alabama to Eugene Percy Mann and Ima Jones Mann. She was a retired seamstress supervisor and was a devoted mother who loved her entire family. She especially loved doting on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to work in the yard, plant flowers, and cook for her family. She loved her dog, Roxy, and enjoyed taking care of her. She was a Baptist by faith. She is survived by her children; Harold Jacobs (Marilyn) of Americus, Brenda Jacobs of Vienna, Howard Jacobs (Linda) of Vienna, Sandra Ellenburg (Ken) of Vienna, and daughter in law Betty Jacobs (Charles) of Vienna; sisters, Shirley Greer of Jacksonville, Fl, and Ima Jean Allen of Kathleen; brother, Bobby Mann of Macon; 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Jacobs; her son, Charles Jacobs; her grandson, Michael David Jacobs; her granddaughter, Brandy Smith; brothers Otis Mann, Orville Mann, Junior Mann, and Wayne Mann; and her sister, Betty Sealy. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite church, charity or Reflections Hospice would please the family. The family will receive friends at the home of Sandra and Ken Ellenburg, 3495 Parham Rd. Vienna, Georgia. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com