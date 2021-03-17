Smith arrested after attempting to elude

On March 16, 2021 Officials with the Wilcox County Sheriffs Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima on Ga Hwy 129 North of Abbeville. The driver attempted to elude the traffic stop. The chase continued approximately 15 miles in to Pulaski County where the driver wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Ga Hwy 112. The driver was identified as 23 year old Travasia Smith of Fitzgerald. No one was injured as a result of the vehicle crash. Smith is a wanted person from multiple agencies.

Smith is charged with the following:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude (Felony)

Speeding 79/55 (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Lic. Revoked 2nd Offense (Misdemeanor)

Failure to Maintain Lane (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Too Fast for Conditions (Misdemeanor)

Sheriff Rodgers would like to thank Abbeville Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol for their quick response.