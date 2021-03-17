Courtney McGriff-Taylor Named South Georgia Technical College “Student of Excellence” in Cordele

Cordele. GA – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Crisp County Center in Cordele recently recognized several students for outstanding work in their respective programs. Courtney McGriff-Taylor of Vienna, a student in the Business Technology program, was named the overall Student of Excellence. McGriff-Taylor was nominated by SGTC Business instructor Teresa Jolly.

As the overall Student of Excellence for September, McGriff-Taylor received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, McGriff-Taylor received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. Her name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Twice during each semester, instructors in different program areas on the Cordele campus nominate one student from their program who has exhibited high standards academically, socially and professionally. After nominations are submitted, a committee of SGTC staff members use a point system to determine the winner. Points are awarded for GPA, work ethics, involvement in student organizations and other factors.

Other nominees for the award were: Ricky Youngblood of Cordele, Marketing, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Amanda Sumner of Tifton, Accounting, nominated by Karen Bloodworth; Hailey Harris of Vienna, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop; and Samantha McNulty of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Lisa Penton.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu.