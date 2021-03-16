Winifred Wilson named Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center

Winifred Wilson of Cordele is joining South Georgia Technical College as an Administrative Assistant on the Crisp County Campus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. She will report to Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.

Wilson is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business Administration online from Strayer University. She earned a Business Technology certificate from South Georgia Technical College and is a graduate of Crisp County High School.

Prior to joining South Georgia Technical College, Wilson worked as a Human Resource Clerk II/Benefit Counselor/Receptionist at Tyson Foods, Inc. She has been with Tyson since 2005. She was also employed as an office clerk at Rick Davis Rental.

As an Administrative Assistant at South Georgia Technical College, Wilson will greet visitors and or students and provide secretarial and clerical duties for the administration. She will also utilize a variety of software to produce documents, spreadsheets, visual aids, and promotional materials. She will be responsible for maintaining filing and record-keeping systems as well as other duties as assigned.