Kelly Shannon Bowen of Vienna passed away March 14, 2021 at the age of 51. He was born in Americus, the son of Elaine Morgan Phelps and the late Sam Bowen, Jr. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Geneva Taylor. Kelly was a commercial truck driver. He enjoyed racing cars and barrell racing. He was an avid traveler, loving to see the country. He is survived by his children, daughters, Rebekah Weeks and her husband, Gary of Vienna, Samantha Bowen and Sabrina Bowen, both of Byromville, and a son, Dakota Bowen of Cordele; his mother, Elaine Phelps and her husband, Tim of Byromville and his step-mother, Thelma Bowen of Vienna; his grandmother, Dorothy Morgan of Arabi; and six siblings, Koby Bowen and his wife, Dawn of Fitzgerald, Beverly Mayberry of Unadilla, DW Goodroe of Alabama, Nicole Dobson of Kathleen, Troy Phelps of Cochran and Mark Phelps of Hawkinsville. A graveside memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Vienna City Cemetery. Rainey Family Funeral Services is in charge of these arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com