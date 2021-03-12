CFD’s Allen recovering from injuries

Cordele Fire Department Captain Mark Allen is recovering from injuries he sustained while on a structure fire call at 1108 N. Joe Wright Dr. late Tuesday night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. He sustained fractures in both legs and broken ribs in addition to smoke inhalation when a chimney collapsed and fell on him.

Cordele Fire Chief Augusta Telfair said Allen was in good spirits when he spoke with him by phone Thursday and that Allen was hoping to be dismissed from the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta on Friday.

Allen was initially treated at Crisp Regional Hospital prior to his transfer to Augusta, where his smoke inhalation was addressed. He did not suffer any serious burns.