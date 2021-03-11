Wilcox County home lost in fire

On Tuesday 03/09/2021 approximately 330pm Pitts,Rochelle, and Abbeville fire departments EMS and Wilcox Sheriff’s department responded to a mobile home fire at 183 Morning Glory Road. Upon the arrival of Chief Deputy Hank Collier he advised the structure was fully engulfed and catching the adjacent woods on fire and threatening other structures. Fire units were on the scene for approximately an hour and a half. The mobile home was a total loss it was being remodeled and wiring is believed to be the cause of the fire. The home was owned by Dillion Sanders. There were no injuries involved.

PHOTO BY LUCAS ALLISON