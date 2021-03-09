March 9, 2021

  68°

Lunchtime wreck on I-75

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:32 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Photo by Gabe Jordan
Traffic on I- 75 southbound was backed up nearly two miles as the result of a two-car wreck just north of exit 101 shortly after noon on Tuesday. Few details are known at this time, although law enforcement radio traffic indicated one passenger was complaining of a shoulder injury. Check back for updates as more details become available.
