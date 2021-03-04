Steve ‘Dusty’ Thompson, 74, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Dusty was born in Sikeston, Missouri to Mac M. Thompson and Mary Blankenship Thompson. Dusty loved gardening, landscaping, and being outdoors. He was known for his love of fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and anything that brought him outdoors and allowed him to work outside. He was a people loving person who never met a stranger and loved his dogs as well. Dusty had a great love for his church, for his family and loved spending time with them. He loved music and enjoyed playing the drums. Dusty is survived by his wife, Joan “JoJo’ Thompson of Vienna, GA; his children, Holly (Ray) Rehder of Sikeston, MO, Josh Thompson of Hartford, WI, BJ (Claudia) Thompson, of Sikeston, MO, and Boone (Jessica) Thompson of Sikeston, MO; his step-children, Kim Berry of Chicago, IL, and Jeff Berry of Lake Wales, FL; a twin brother, Stan (Kay) Thompson of Jackson, MO; a sister, Marty Hunt of Franklin, TN; 14 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Dusty was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Dawn Thompson. There will be no service at this time, however a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ‘Soul Food Pantry’ c/o Cordele First United Methodist Church or to Dusty’s church, Midway United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

Reply all Reply Forward