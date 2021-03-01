Warner Robins – Cecil Will Griger, 79, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Warner Robins. He was a former resident of Cordele.

Mr. Griger was born on January 6, 1942, in Wilcox County to the late Earl and Rubye Flowers Griger. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griger was predeceased by his sister, Dot Griger Cribb.

His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of 57 years, Bobbie C. Griger of Warner Robins; sons, Greg Griger (Lisa) of Warner Robins; and Terill Griger (Dawn) of Haynesville; grandchildren, Tyler Griger (Nayree) of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; Dylan Griger (Jessica Swartz) of Warner Robins; and Brooke Griger of Haynesville; great-granddaughters, Luna and Milani Griger of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; siblings, Roy Griger (Barbara) of Perry; Ethel Clark of Owensboro; Thelma Carter (Gary) of Americus; brother-in-law, Edwin Cribb of Cordele; cousin, Nancy Flowers Sandefur of Albany; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Cecil Will Griger to the Sandy Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 1124 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.

