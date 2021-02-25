Patricia Sue Lincoln, 60, of Bronson, FL passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Rodney and Mary Bell Michael. She was retired as a repo agent of Family Motor Sports and was presently working in Cordele with her brother at All Safe Driving Clinic. Patricia, known around the area as ‘Aunt Mommie,’ had a word and a smile for all that she met. She was loved and respected by all that knew her. Her dogs had a special place in her heart and she loved spending time with them. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Harry E. Lincoln, IV of Bronson, FL; a daughter, Sheenna Denmark, of Bronson, FL; two brothers, Randall Michael of Lakeland, FL and Ronald Michael and his spouse, Sean Kagalis-Michael, both of Cordele; her precious dogs, Cheyenne, Cherokee and Dakota, and her brother’s dogs, Karma, Fate and Ziko. She is also survived by special extended family, Theodore, Edith and Karen Kagalis of Grand Island, FL and Agnes Kagalis of Orange City, FL. A memorial will be held and announced at a later date. For more information on services, contact All Safe Driving Clinic at 229-417-5147. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com