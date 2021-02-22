William Charles Hyatt, 65, of Cordele, died Thursday, February 18, following an illness. A funeral service was held at 9:00A.M., Saturday, February 20, at Vienna Church of God followed by burial at Sunnyside Cemetery, Cordele.

A native of Live Oak, FL, Mr. Hyatt was the son of the late William Clanton Hyatt and the late Myra Pauline Knight Hyatt. He was employed as a driver and loader with lumber companies for most of his life and was a National Guard veteran of Desert Storm. Mr. Hyatt was a member of Vienna Church of God and was preceded in death by a son, William Joseph Hyatt and a sister, Brenda Oglesby.

Survivors include his children, Matthew Paczkowski of Indiana, Deidre Ware of Pitts, Jaclyn DeCoff of Thomaston, Tammy (Jeffrey) McVeigh of Seville and Josh (Tiffany) Hyatt of Cordele; sister, Judy (Mickey) Denton of Edgewater, FL; and grandchildren, Jack Ware, Brittney Ware, Ethan Ware, Savannah Reid, Terri Lyn Reid, Bradley Reid, Alley McVeigh, Emily McVeigh, Trey McVeigh, Michael Hyatt and Matthew Hyatt.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com.

Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae had charge of arrangements.