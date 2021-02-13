Save-A-Lot armed robbery suspect identified

Press release from the Cordele Police Department

Cordele Police Department recently reported an armed robbery with three suspects at Save-A-Lot of Cordele that occurred on February 8, 2021. Since releasing the surveillance video, several developments have been made in that investigation.

Cordele Police Department Detectives have received notification of at least three other cities where it was believed the same suspects committed robberies that same day. Henry County Police Department is working an armed robbery at a cellular phone store in McDonough, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is working an armed robbery at a celluar phone store in Hawkinsville, and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar store in Valdosta. Information obtained in collaboration with these agencies led to the identification of one of the uspects as 34 year old, Alando R, Johnson of Tennessee. Johnson was arrested on pre-existing arrest warrants in Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County) on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Cordele Police matched evidence from those other armed tobberies to the one at Save-A-Lot and obtained arrest warrants on Alndo Johnson for the following: Two for aggravated assault, one for armed robbery, possession of firarm furing commission of certain crimes, and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Further evidence is still being processed in this investigation.

Chief Green stated, “We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. There was great assistance and collaborations between each agency.”

Additional inforation is till needed on the other two suspects and a smaller black SUV driven by the suspects. The Cordele Police Department ask that anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.