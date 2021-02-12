Arrests Made in Crisp County Entering Auto Cases

CRISP COUNTY- February 12, 2021 On February 10, 2021, Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Malcolm Mobley. On February 12, 2021, Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lorena Nelson. Both individuals are connected to entering auto cases on Old Coney Road, HWY 41 S, and burglary on Cardinal Ave. Below are those arrested and their charges: Malcolm Jamal Mobley, age 21 Parole Violation Financial Transaction Card Fraud (3 counts) Entering Auto Entering Auto Burglary in 2nd Degree Burglary in 2nd Degree Burglary Additional charges pending further investigation. Lorena Nelson, age 45 Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts) On February 4, 2021, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a burglary on Cardinal Ave. Then on February 8, 2021, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received reports of two entering auto incidents, one on Old Coney Road and another on HWY 41 South. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to determine the subjects involved and recover some of the stolen property. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working with Cordele Police Department to determine if there is any relation to the entering autos reported in the city limits. Investigators have identified some of the recovered property owners; however, there are additional items that they are unable to determine the owner. Please browse the photos included with this release to determine if any of the property is yours. Please call Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 229-276-2600 to claim your property. The investigation also reveals that some of the stolen items were sold locally. Sheriff Hancock offers individuals a 48-hour amnesty period to return any purchased stolen property to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. After the allotted 48-hour amnesty period, individuals will be charged for possessing stolen property