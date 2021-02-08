Roslyn Carr Shepard transcended her mortal life on February 5, 2021. Her family, friends, and schoolmates cherished her warm kindness, understanding nature, quiet laugh, and comforting spirit. Roslyn was born November 29, 1936, to Mary Jane and Jimmy Carr. She was born a few minutes before her fraternal twin, Roger, who sometimes joked, “she’s been pushing me out of her way ever since!”

Ed Sanders coached Roslyn, Chester High School Tigers’ #10, as a first string basketball guard, 1953-1955. Her confidence as a young girl evolved from her athleticism.

Captivated by her sweet, devoted manner and romantic dark brown eyes, Bobby Shepard met Roslyn at a summer camp in Covington, Georgia. They courted and then married in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Yvonne and Auburn “Pete” Davis, on September 21, 1957. Roslyn and Bobby’s child, Pamela Robin, arrived on November 23, 1958. Roslyn often and fondly recalled family gatherings at her parent’s home in Chester, Georgia, with her seven sisters, two brothers and their spouses and kids.

To Roslyn, Christmas smelled of fresh naval oranges and aged, dark fruitcake. Her favorite color was pink. She was a nurse at Cochran Hospital, a devoted member of Cordele’s First Baptist Church, a substitute teacher at Chester School, and a thoughtful pleasant human being.

Never a city girl, Roslyn preferred living on the Shepard’s family farm near Cochran, Georgia, but followed, coached, and attentively supported Bobby through their sixty-three years of marriage as he was active in Cordele’s civic, banking, and church roles, filling his and her life with meaning and joy. She was devoted to her family and friends; Roslyn was able to show her love and humility through a quiet grace.

Roslyn was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane Taylor Carr; father, Jimmy Carr; sisters, Ruby Rogers, Winifred Floyd, Ida Lou Parish, and Dorothy Myers. Roslyn leaves behind her loving husband, Bobby; daughter Pam (David Addleton); sisters, Elizabth Laney, Jeanette Durand and Yvonne Davis; brothers, Roger Carr and Gene Carr; grandson, Ian Cope (Natalie Ott); step-granddaughters, Adriana Addleton (Arie Van Willigen) and Alexandra Addleton; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Bobby and Pam express their gratefulness for the care, patience, and love shared by Roslyn’s care givers, Jean, Mary, Kesha, and Willie Mae. Roslyn’s family asks in lieu of flowers, food, or gifts, that donations be made in the name of Roslyn C. Shepard to Reflections Hospice. Please call 229-273-6282 or write a note of request to donate to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015.

A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we request that masks be worn at the service and social distancing observed. The service will be live-streamed through our web site and our facebook page.

