Two semi’s involved in early morning wreck

Staement from Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

An accident occurred around 2:29 AM on I-75 near MM 103. A tractor trailer parked on the shoulder was struck by another semi. Two people were transported to the hospital by EMS with non life threatening injuries. Crisp County Fire Rescue responded and did a great job of containing the fire to the one vehicle. GSP Post 30 is working the accident. DOT, CHAMPS, Cordele PD and Crisp SO all assisted with traffic control. Agencies are still on scene as of this post at 9:36.