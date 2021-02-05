M/Sgt Leon Andrew Hermanowski (USMC RET), a former resident of Sale City, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Dublin, GA. Born in Nassau County, NY, he was the son of the late Leon and Helen Podlaski Hermanowski. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Hermanowski. Leon, 79, was a 20 year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and also retired after 23 years from Civil Service. A member of the Catholic faith, he was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing softball, basketball and bowling. Leon is survived by his children, two daughters, Cheryl Coleman of Mt. Vernon and Donna Strickland of Keaton Beach, FL, and a son and his wife, David and Kathryn Hermanowski of Lake Park; a brother, Steven Hermanowski of Long Island, NY; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. For those that would like to remember M/Sgt Hermanowski with memorial donations, the family suggests that they be made to the City of Sale City, P.O. Box 67, Sale City, GA 31784 in his memory. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com