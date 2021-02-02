Crisp County Sheriff reports
January 13, 2021
- At approximately 16:16 pm, Deputies responded to 1096 Highway 280 West in reference to a theft.
January 14, 2021
- Deputies made contact with Cherie LaJune Mims of 306 East Rockhouse Road, Lot 7, Cordele, in reference to an outstanding warrant. Mims gave a false name, in hopes of not being arrested. After her identity was confirmed she was placed under arrest and transported to the Crisp County jail.
January 15, 2021
- Deputies arrested Brittany Lee Waldrip of 1308 Oriole St, Cordele for driving under the influence of alcohol.
January 19, 2021
- Deputies responded to 615 Cardinal Avenue in reference to a theft.
January 21, 2021
- Deputies responded to 385 Cork Ferry Road in reference to a fraud.
- Deputies responded to 191 Floyd Road in reference to a Criminal Trespass.
January 22, 2021
- Deputies responded to 3041 Hwy. 280 East in reference to a burglary that occurred between February 17, 2020 and this date.
- At approximately 2:53 pm, deputies responded to 598 Crossroad Store Road in reference to an entering auto.
January 23, 2021
- At approximately 12:07 pm, deputies responded to 505 East 9th Avenue in reference to a theft.
- Deputies responded to 2641 Highway 90 South in reference to a theft.
- Deputies investigated a single vehicle crash that resulted in the arrest of Jamie Rae Griffith fo 29815 Elmwood St., Garden City, MI for Too fast for conditions / Primia facie speed, Failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation.
January 25, 2021
- Deputies arrested Robert Herman Cobb of 4315 Bedgood Avenue, Arabi for the offense of DUI-Less Safe Drugs and failure to maintain lane. The arrest came as a result of a license check that was held at the intersection of GA 7 and Arabi Warwick Road.
January 27, 2021
- Deputies responded to 397 Rockhouse Road in reference to a theft.
