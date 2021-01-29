Family of five loses home in fire
Firefighters from the Cordele Fire Department answered a call for a structure fire at 207 25th Av. W shortly after noon Thursday. When they arrived, they found the house fully involved. Despite their best efforts to quell the fire, the house burned completely leaving, according to neighbors, a family of five homeless. Photo by Neil McGahee
