CORDELE – Graveside funeral services for Marvin Eugene Helms, 86, were held at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Arabi Cemetery. Rev. Royce Freeman and Dr. Billy Joe Musselwhite officiated the service. Mr. Helms passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Rev. and Mrs. Royce Freeman sang “Victory in Jesus” and “Amazing Grace.” “Jealous of the angels” was also played. Pallbearers were: Zachery Helms, Jay Barham, Dewey Barham, Ivan Helms and Chris Barham.

Mr. Helms was born in Crisp County, Georgia to William Cicero and Ossie Gaynel Huckaby Helms. He is preceded in death by his siblings: C. H. Helms, Ollis Helms, John Thomas Helms and an infant brother.

Mr. Helms was an active member of Bay Spring Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He married his high school sweetheart and enjoyed 63 years of married life. They had dated since the ninth grade.

He served his Lord in many roles at the church, some being as Deacon, Minister of Music for 38 years and a Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially working in his sunflower garden and gladioli garden. He was a former employee for Well’s Hardware.

He is survived by his wife: Ruth Musselwhite Helms of Cordele; his children: Marvin Bryan Helms of McLeansville, N.C., Charles Willis Helms of Cordele, Rodney Eugene Helms of Northville, N.J., Bobby Gillespie Helms of Wesson, Miss., Claylan William (Angie) Helms of Pensacola, Fla., and Kathy Grace (Edward) Snow of Newton, Ala.; his grandchildren: J. River Helms, Zachery Helms, Hannah Roberts, Ivan Helms, Brittany Helms, Nichole Barnes, Jay (Jessica) Barham, Dewey (Deidra) Barham, Chris Barham, Rudy Snow, Zoey Helms and Krysten Salazaz; 21 great-grandchildren and 14 fur babies.

The family suggests for those desiring to make memorial contributions to please make them to Easterseals Serving Southern Georgia, Attn: Director of Development, 1906 Palmyra Road

Albany, GA 31701 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.

