Vaccines given today at Georgia State Farmers Market

Lines of cars, six deep, were corralled into one of the watermelon sheds at the Georgia State Farmer’s Market in Cordele to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We gave almost 500 of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines today,” said Meredith Thompson, a nurse manager with the Department of Public Health in Columbus.

Volunteers, most of them health department employees from across central Georgia came to Cordele to help the Crisp County health department administer the vaccines. Volunteers from Crisp County High School turned out in force to help fill out paperwork.

At one point, the line of cars wound several times around the Farmer’s Market and spilled out into U.S. Highway 41.

Thompson said there will be other mass vaccinations, but online registration at www. westcentralhealthdistrict.com is required.