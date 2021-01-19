A Great Falling Away

By Nancy B. Gibbs

We should be afraid Christians. Our churches are dying a slow death. We are about to enter into a new era. Our religious beliefs are being silenced by the media and politicians who only care about themselves. They want the power and popularity that will pad their pockets and give them the edge they need to rule the world. They are their own gods and they are getting closer and closer to being successful.

God spoke to me again last night through a dream. He showed me what our world will look like, if we don’t stand up and do something.

I was driving down a dirt road. I didn’t have a destination in mind. I don’t even know why I was going in that direction, except I knew I was destined to get there as quickly as I could. As I drove, I hit bumps after bumps. Grass and weeds had mostly hid the road, so as I continued, my car beat down the high foliage along the way.

After the washboard drive was finally over, I saw the place, a building, where God would reveal the greatest message of my life. It was a huge building. It wasn’t run down with age, however. It was totally vacant – frightfully empty. I didn’t see even one single person.

“Why am I here?” I asked myself.

I got out of my car and began walking around. I was hoping I would discover what I was to see, in or around, the white block building. I didn’t see anything except an abandoned building. Nobody was there and nobody cared that it was empty!

I got back into my car and decided to drive a little further. I opened my eyes to something else. It was hundreds and hundreds of red chicken houses. They were all neatly lined up for miles on end. But there were no chickens. I didn’t see one single hen or rooster. I wondered where the people who should have been occupying the big building and the chickens that needed homes were.

As I stared across the vacant field, I knew in my heart that something needed to happen at that place. The acreage was being wasted. The big building and chicken houses were being unused, but seemed to be holding up good under the circumstances.

Finally, a woman showed up. I went to her asking a million questions about the huge plot of land. “We need to do something with this land!” I proclaimed. “It’s being completely wasted!”

“We have plans for it,” she explained. “We are having a meeting this evening to discuss our ideas.” She invited me to come.

Later that night, I returned to the same spot where I stood that morning. When I gazed out across the land, there were thousands and thousands of people. All races. Both men and woman. Children abounding. There were so many that I couldn’t see the end of the crowd. I didn’t see anyone wearing masks. It seemed the people were free. I watched as a woman stood up to speak.

She talked about how the area would be converted to a community center. There would be great parties there. Meetings would be held. Dance lessons for children would be given. Sporting events would be abounding. People were shouting with excitement. Giving was at an all-time high. Money was pouring in offering plates and silver buckets. It was clear that the people were for the plans and would support what was going to happen at that place.

When it was all over, money was overflowing from buckets and spread out all over the ground. It was at that moment when I realized why God had given me that vision.

He spoke saying, “People are ready and willing to build a community center but what about my church? My churches (like the chicken houses) are dying. Are you willing to stand up and speak on my behalf? Or are you going to just sit back, spend your money on insignificant things, and let my church die?

I thought about the scripture verse in Matthew 16:13-20 where Jesus asked Peter “who do you say that I am?”

Peter answered saying, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

A few verses down, Jesus followed saying, “You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.”

Therefore, as Christians we should be ready and willing to fight against the great falling away of the church, stand on our Rock, Jesus Christ, and rebuild the church. Will you help me?

Will you put Jesus and His church first in your life? If not, our churches will surely die.

Yes. We should be afraid Christians. Our churches and religious freedoms are on the line and their survival is up to us. Let’s give of our resources and time to what matters most. God’s houses and His business. We will one day soon regret it if we let our churches die.