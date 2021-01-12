January 12, 2021

Food & Prayer Distribution

By Chris Lewis

Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Northern Heights Baptist Church
FOOD & PRAYER DISTRIBUTION
(1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, Ga.)

Cordele-Crisp County
Saturday, January 23rd 2021
8:30 a.m. until all food and is given out

Must be Present to Receive Food
One Box Per Family Only
Must Bring Picture ID
USDA Income Guidelines Apply
Must be at least 18 yrs. old to participate
An Equal Opportunity Provider

For more information contact Jerry Johnson
229-276-0087  jeroldjohnson@bellsouth.net
Or any member of N.H.B.C.
First Come First Served

