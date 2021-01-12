Crisp County High School football coach resigns

Staff Report

Crisp County High School head football coach Brad Harber resigned Monday according to a press release from Assistant Superintendent of Schools Brandon Williams.

“We are appreciative of his efforts in our football program,” Williams wrote. “And wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

When pressed for more details, Williams said he couldn’t comment on personnel matters.

Harber was hired as head coach in 2017 and guided the Cougars to two consecutive appearances in the state playoffs.