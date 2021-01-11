A memorial service for Beth Register Smith, 58, of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. Beth passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was born in Key West, FL to Carol Cook Wade and the late Charles Register. Beth was also preceded in death by a sister, Charol Register. She was the chief clerk (RET) for the Crisp County Probate Court. She was an avid photographer and loved the outdoors where she could enjoy her flowers and all God’s creation. Her grandson, Brady, though was the light of her life, along with all of her family. Beth is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Smith of Cordele; her children, a son, Jordan Smith and a daughter and her husband, Kerry and Dustin Everidge of Cordele; her mother and step-father, Carol and Virgil Wade of Cordele; two brothers and their wives, Jamie and Tina Register of Cordele and Ronnie and Amy Register of Cochran; and her grandson, Brady Everidge of Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com