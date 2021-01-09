Dennis Earl Mayberry, 75, of Cordele passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Bartow, FL, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ina Mae Knight Mayberry. Dennis served his country for 24 years in the United States Marine Corp. He then retired from Civil Service at MCLB in Albany after 24 years. He was an active member of Lakeshore Baptist Church and an avid fisherman and hunter. His biggest passion though was his family, especially his wife and grandchildren. Dennis is survived by wife of 54 years, Linda Lindsey Mayberry of Cordele; three sons, Dennis “Rudy” Mayberry, Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Thomas R. Mayberry of Leesburg and Christopher Kevin Mayberry and his wife, Suzanne of Cordele; seven grandchildren, Tyler Mayberry, Cameron Mayberry, Christian Mayberry, Seth Mayberry, Hailey Mayberry, Tommy Mayberry and Kaitlyn Mayberry; a great-grandson, Noah Swint; and a sister, June Kelly of Wauchula, FL. A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com