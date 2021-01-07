CORDELE – Funeral services for retired Command Sergeant Major Emmett Walker, Jr. were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Dr. John Smith officiated the service. Burial followed in Sunnyside Cemetery. “Amazing Grace My Chains Are Gone” and “How Great Thou Art” was played during the service.

Serving as pallbearers were: Sheriff Billy Hancock and deputies from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department: Michael Fraser, Tony Sears, Daniel Fore and Ken Harper.

Mr. Walker passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor. He was born in Tifton Ga. to Emmett and Hortense Vaughn Walker. In addition to his parents, two siblings also precede him in death, Joyce Dukes and Bobby Ray Walker.

He was a member of Cordele First Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a Deacon. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent and Brotherhood President for many years. He was a member of the Baraca Sunday School Class. He was a great football fan and enjoyed coaching many in Cordele.

Emmett Walker, Jr.’s (RET CSM) U. S. Army career spanned over 38 years. He was highly educated via numerous courses and schools while in the military. He received numerous decorations, awards, and citations as well during this time. His service just did not include the military, he was also very active in civilian affiliations including the Cordele Lions Club and Central Georgia Fair.

He is survived by his wife: Rosalin R. Walker of Cordele; his sons: Greg and Loutrell Walker and Jeff Walker all of Cordele; his sister: Wanda Walker Wright of Cordele; his grandson: Dylan Walker and Gayla Stone; and his soon arriving great-grandson, Ryker. The family also wants to give specials thanks to Jim and Robbie for their loving care for Mr. Walker.

The family suggests for those desiring to make memorial contributions to please make them to Reflections Hospice, 202 East Fourth Ave., Cordele, GA 31015.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.