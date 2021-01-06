Gordon “Flash” Atkins of Cordele passed away January 5, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 69. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 in Cordele at New Hope Cemetery with Danny Poole officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. Gordon was born in Lake City, FL, the son of the late J.W. Atkins and Dallas Hainesworth Atkins. A veteran of the United States Army, Gordon was a retired mechanic with the City of Cordele and the Cordele Fire Department. He was a member of the VFW, Cordele Cruisers and loved working on cars. Gordon was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by Daughter, Vanessa (Wally) Adams of Cordele; son, Shane (Chryl) Atkins of Leesburg; brother, Charlie Hatcher of Lake City, FL; sister, Kathleen Britt of Seville; grandchildren, Hunter (Katlyn) Adams of Vienna, Karleigh Adams, Olivia ‘Gracie’ Atkins; Great Grandchild, Kip Adams; and special nephew, Ricky Atkins. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by brothers, Henry Atkins, Wayne Atkins, and Richard Atkins. The family will receive friends at 806 E. 18th Avenue Cordele, GA. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www/raineyfuneral.com