Five Juveniles Arrested for Burglary

Cordele Police responded to an active security alarm at Dollar General, 1101 East 16th Avenue, late into the evening at around 11:55 pm on Tuesday December 29th.

Upon the officers arrival they encountered two juveniles. The officers saw where the front glass door of the business had been broken. Shortly thereafter officers located three additional juveniles determined to be involved. One of the juveniles possessed a BB gun. Store surveillance video showed where they entered the business. All five juveniles were arrested in relation to the business burglary. Further investigation by the officers led them to finding four additional nearby businesses and one car had damage from what appeared to be BB gun holes or busted windows.

These juveniles, all reside in Cordele and ranged in age from 7 to 13 years of age.

The five juveniles were processed for the crimes, which ranged from Burglary (2nd Degree), Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted regarding the charges on the juvenile offenders. The children were released to their respective parents pending further judicial action with the Juvenile Court.

Chief Green states, “We are very concerned with the ages of the offenders in this investigation and are working closely with other community agencies as this investigation continues. I would like to commend my officers on their quick response and apprehending the offenders quickly.”

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921.