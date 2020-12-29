The Lessie Mae Burden-Mathis Scholarship Fund awards scholarships

The Lessie Mae Burden-Mathis Scholarship Fund Gospel Extravaganza scheduled for January 2, 2021, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemics.

The LMBMSF Committee awarded two scholarships to two DCHS 2020 Graduates. The first recipient, Ms. Tiwana Bryant, received $500.00; she is currently a sophomore at Georgia Southwestern in Americus, GA, and is majoring in Psychology. The second recipient, Mr. Towandi King, Jr., received $250.00; he is currently a freshman at Savannah State University in Savannah, GA, and is majoring in Psychology.

The LMBMSF Committee will continue to support the Dooly County High School with one or more scholarships in May 2021.