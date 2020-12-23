Wilcox schools awarded GSBA Exemplary School Board Status

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

At the Wilcox County Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting, Superintendent Julie Childers announced the board’s achievement and status of the 2020 Exemplary School Board as recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA).

The recognition program showcases the best practices in school board governance and leadership. The Wilcox County School Board met and or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2020 Exemplary Board.

In 1998, the GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.

Judge Shawn Rhodes swore in board members Berry Collier representing District 4 and William Dozier representing District 2 to new four-year terms that begin on January 1, 2021.

The Board also voted and approved Mrs. Denita Childs as Chairman and Mr. Eddie McKie as Vice Chairman for 2021. The Board voted and approved meeting dates for 2021. The first Tuesday of each month will be a workshop session and the second Tuesday of each month will be the regular monthly meeting except the April meeting due to Spring Break. All meetings begin at 5pm at the Board offices, 395 College Street West in Abbeville.

Childers and the Board recognized Wilcox County Athletic Director Josh Owens, who was awarded the Region 4-Class “A” Athletic Director of the Year award. The Board also recognized the Patriots excellent, 9-3 football season consisting and making it to the second round of the playoffs.

