Hudson charged with murder
Deputies with the Crisp County Georgia Sheriff’s Office have arrested Jennifer Watson Hudson, Age 37 of Cordele, GA. She was charged with murder related to the shooting death of Brent Allen. Police continue to investigate this case and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
