DPH Provides Update on COVID-19 in Georgia

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.

COVID-19 Vaccine

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses have already arrived and been administered in Georgia, and more doses are on the way. It is expected the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given a similar EUA in the coming days. This is good news as we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.

84,825 Pfizer doses expected in Georgia for Phase I administration (number is subject to change)

5,850 doses arrived 12-14 in Coastal Georgia at two sites:

1,950 doses to Glynn County

3,900 doses to Chatham County

Additional doses due to arrive 12-16 to two sites in metro Atlanta

Remaining doses of first allocation (~60,000) will roll out to hospitals, health departments and other providers late this week

Moderna vaccine anticipated to ship next week, pending EUA Initial allocation ~174,000 doses



COVID-19 Cases