DPH Provides Update on COVID-19 in Georgia
Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is providing the following information regarding the fight against COVID-19 in Georgia.
COVID-19 Vaccine
On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses have already arrived and been administered in Georgia, and more doses are on the way. It is expected the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given a similar EUA in the coming days. This is good news as we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic in our state.
- 84,825 Pfizer doses expected in Georgia for Phase I administration (number is subject to change)
- 5,850 doses arrived 12-14 in Coastal Georgia at two sites:
- 1,950 doses to Glynn County
- 3,900 doses to Chatham County
- Additional doses due to arrive 12-16 to two sites in metro Atlanta
- Remaining doses of first allocation (~60,000) will roll out to hospitals, health departments and other providers late this week
- Moderna vaccine anticipated to ship next week, pending EUA
- Initial allocation ~174,000 doses
COVID-19 Cases
- As of Dec. 14, there are 479,340 PCR confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 67,218 antigen positive cases of COVID-19, cumulative in Georgia.
- From 12/7 to 12/14, the seven-day average of new cases reported increased 13% over the previous seven-day average of new cases.
- The seven-day average of new cases reported increased 18% from our previous peak July 24.
- These weekly increases may appear small, but they reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day.
