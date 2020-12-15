Cordele man arrested for murder in Alabama

Wayne Alex Beasley

Satsuma Police Department Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release:

Satsuma Police make arrest in the Brent Allen shooting case

Investigators with the Satsuma Police Department traveled to Georgia to interview multiple persons of interest related to the shooting of Brent Allen. As a result of these interviews, Wayne Alex Beasley, age 51 of Cordele, GA has been charged with the murder of Mr. Allen. Beasley is currently being held in the Crisp County Georgia Detention center awaiting extradition proceedings. The Satsuma Police Department would like to express our appreciation to the following people and agencies for their assistance in this case:

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Sam Cochran, Captain Paul Burch, Sgt. Mark Bailey

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff H. W. “Billy” Hancock, Lieutenant Theresa Miller, Sgt. Cole Eason

Dooly County Georgia Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Craig Peavy, Investigator Jones

Georgia Bureau of Investigations: Agent Rhonda Daniel

Mobile Police Department / Gulf Coast Technology Center: Chief Lawrence Battiste, Major Kevin Leavy, Major Randy Jackson, Lt. Matt James

Florida Bureau of Insurance Fraud: Lt. Sandra Fitzsimmons, Ret. Detective Brian Smith

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich

We would also like to thank Mayor Mark Barlow, the Satsuma City Council, and the citizens of Satsuma for their continued support.