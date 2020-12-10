High-speed chase covers 80 miles through five counties

Staff Report

A high-speed car chase Wednesday afternoon covered more than 80 miles beginning in Worth County and continuing through Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Peach and Bibb counties, with speeds reaching 135 mph.

According to a Georgia State Patrol report, the chase began when the Warwick Police attempted to stop a dark blue Dodge Challenger traveling east on Ga. Highway 300 at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the driver didn’t stop and began running, the Warwick police chief requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. After reaching Interstate Hwy. 75, the car continued to flee north driving “recklessly” through multiple counties. Crisp and Dooly County deputies joined the chase, along with Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) units. A GSP trooper took over the chase as it continued through Houston, Peach and Bibb counties.

As the chase entered I-475 North, the trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique or P.I.T. maneuver where the pursuing car forcefully taps the rear end of the fleeing car causing it to abruptly turn sideways and the driver to lose control. The fleeing car hit a guardrail then came to a stop in the median.

The driver got out of the car and tried to escape over a fence before he was tased by an MCCD officer.

The driver was Tre’Von Meek, 27, of Conyers was taken to a Macon hospital. GSP said he had active warrants and was driving with a suspended license. Two passengers in the car were later released and had no injuries.

GSP said they will have multiple charges and Warwick Police will be issuing warrants for the driver as well.