Sammy Stevenson, 51 of Stone Mountain passed away December 5, 2020 at Navicent Medical Center in Macon. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late Harry Eugene Stevenson and Doris Jean Doyle Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by a sister Brenda Manders. Sammy was an avid “story teller” and enjoyed spinning his tales while having that special time and conversations with others. He enjoyed bowling and watching other sports, especially going to the Braves games but his favorite team was the Pittsburg Steelers. Closest to his heart though was his family and the love that he shared with them. Sammy is survived by his brothers and their wives, Harry Eugene, Jr. and Jennie Stevenson of Glenwood and David and Cheryl Stevenson of Leesburg; two sisters and their husbands, Kathy and Bill Perkins of Alpharetta and Tammy and Jim Chancy of Cordele, several nieces and nephews and special friends, Linda Latimer and his Harris House family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

