Fatality in a pecan grove

A motor vehicle accident early Wednesday morning in a pecan grove at Macedonia Church Road and Elbert Road proved fatal.

“Upon arrival, a car was off the road in a pecan orchard,” the Georgia State Patrol report said. “The vehicle left the road and struck a tree, causing one person to be ejected.”

Gerilyn Jones, 53, of Cordele was ejected and was lying in front of the car deceased. The driver, Melissa Hamilton, 44, also of Cordele, was entrapped by the dash and xtrication tools were needed to free her from the dashboard. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.