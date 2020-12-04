Cordele City Commission honors Beach

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

There were heavy hearts at the Cordele City Commission last night as commissioners and city staff grappled with the loss of their leader and friend, City Manager Edward Beach who died suddenly on Tuesday.

Before the opening gavel, Commission Chair John Wiggins read a statement.

“To the citizens of Cordele, Crisp County and the state of Georgia,” he said. “It is with deep regret and heartfelt sympathy from myself and the city commissioners on the passing of our beloved city manager, Mr. Edward Beach. Mr. Beach was a diabetic and in recent months, his illness progressed rapidly. The city of Cordele will miss his valuable service, his municipal knowledge and professionalism. Mr. Beach performed over 30 years of professional local government and physical and managerial service to our community.”

Wiggins said a temporary city manager will be appointed and recruiting for a full-time city manager will begin immediately.

Acting city manager Steve Fulford announced the promotion of Deborah Perry from assistant city clerk to city clerk.

“She is state qualified, so she is very qualified to be the city clerk,” he said.

Turning to the city’s business, Fulford reported funding for the sidewalk projects for Eighth Street, Joe Wright Drive and 13th Street south of 24th Avenue west were not available but work will begin as soon as the funding is there. The Pecan Street project is nearly complete, except for the CSX railroad crossing which must be completed by CSX.

The wastewater collection and Treatment project is funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and the north trunk line has been bid and a contractor accepted.

The Cordele City Commission will meet Tuesday December 15 at 5:30 pm at Cordele City Hall, 501 7th Street North.