Four Entering Auto Suspects Arrested

From November 28-29, 2020, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals connected to the entering auto cases in Arabi and Cordele, Georgia. Below are those arrested and their charges:

Lorodrick Mumphery, age 18

8 (eight) counts of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

Carlos White, age 17

2 (two) counts of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

Dy’Shawn Gaston, age 19

2 (two) counts of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

Zyrif Brown, age 21

1 (one) count Theft by receiving stolen property.

On November 1, 2020, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received multiple entering auto reports that occurred in Arabi, Georgia. Those reports also included firearm thefts. After investigation, a lookout was issued for a suspect vehicle. On November 24, 2020, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office was requested to work two entering auto cases within the city limits of Cordele, Ga.

On Friday, November 27, 2020, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle from the lookout near an accident scene. The suspect vehicle was not involved in the accident; the occupants stopped near the accident to check on those involved. The occupants were taken in for questioning. After questioning and further investigation, warrants were taken. Mumphery’s charges reflect multiple counts of entering auto for incidents in Arabi and Cordele. Gaston and White both face multiple counts of entering auto for incidents in Cordele. Investigators were also able to recover a stolen firearm; subsequently, Brown was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. These subjects face additional charges from the Cordele Police Department for other entering auto cases.