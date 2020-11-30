Monday morning multi vehicle accident

Cordele firefighters pour a powder onto spilled fuel at 16th Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of 7th St. and 16th Avenue at 9:15 Monday morning. Capt. Andrew Roufs of the Cordele Police Department said it appeared that one vehicle ran the red light and crashed into the other, which pushed the second car into the third. Roufs said there were no injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.