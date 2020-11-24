OFFICIAL NOTICE OF ELECTION RECOUNT BY ELECTRONIC TABULATION

Notice is hereby given that beginning Monday 11-30-2020, at 9:00 a.m. Crisp County Election officials will conduct an Election Recount by Electronic Tabulation for the November 3, 2020 Presidential election results. This recount will continue until all ballots have been counted, Wednesday 12-2-2020 midnight is the deadline for completion. This will be located in Room 107 in the Government Center, 210 S. 7th St, Cordele GA 31015.

Becky Perkins, Election Supervisor