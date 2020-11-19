Former Crisp County coach arrested
This morning, the GBI arrested David Lamberth, 42, for one count of Sexual Assault. He was booked into the Dooly County Jail. Lamberth was a high school teacher/coach for Crisp County Schools from August 2013 until last month. Prior to working in Crisp County, Lamberth was a teacher/coach with Gwinnett County Schools. If the public has information in reference to this investigation, please contact the GBI Region 13 Office at 478-987-4545. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
