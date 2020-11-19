Bojangles® Opens Cordele, GA Restaurant in Love’s Travel Stop Today

Cordele, Georgia – It’s Bo Time Y’all! The Southern chain is today bringing its made-from-scratch biscuits, perfectly seasoned fried chicken and Legendary Iced Tea® to the new Love’s Travel Stop at 1525 East 8th Avenue. The location is located within a Love’s Travel Stop.

“We are thrilled to bring the town of Cordele and its surrounding communities our delicious chicken and biscuits,” said Brian Unger, Chief Operating Officer for Bojangles. “We’re excited to be opening alongside Love’s Travel Stops because we know how well-liked they are among locals and travelers alike. We hope all Cordele residents and hungry travelers passing through will stop in and say hello so we can start your day off right with our biscuit-filled breakfast menu and keep serving up smiles and Southern staples all day long.”

The new Bojangles location serves breakfast all day, every day beginning at 5:30 a.m. and continues with lunch and dinner until 11:30 p.m. daily. The restaurant will offer a full menu, drive-thru for quick service and dine-in facility with a contemporary design, including a Biscuit Theatre, variety of seating options and WiFi. The 2900 square foot store seats 80 customers in its dining room and employs more than 50 employees including a 5-person management team. It will soon be offering delivery through DoorDash.

Love’s leads the nation in travel stop networks, an oasis for travelers with clean, accessible, brightly lit facilities located in 41 states. It offers a wide range of services for motorists and professional drivers to enhance their travel experience, from fresh coffee and snacks to gasoline and diesel fuel.

The restaurant will operate in compliance with Georgia state COVID-19 health regulations. Bojangles maintains a work environment that focuses heavily on cleanliness standards and good handwashing techniques.