November 19, 2020

  • 66°

PVC spill closes 300 northbound ramp

By Chris Lewis

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

 

 

Photo by Neil B. McGahee

No one was injured when a semi-truck loaded with PCV pipe overturned as it attempted to negotiate the entry ramp from U.S. Highway 41 onto U.S. Highway 300 northbound. It appeared the load shifted causing the truck to overturn spilling a huge amount of pipe onto the ramp, which had to be closed to motorists to allow the cleanup crew to get in and do their work.

