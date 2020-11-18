Jamie Posey McLean receives NASA Honoree awards 

APT Research, INC announced that Jamie Posey McLean originally from Cordele, was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Service Medal on Oct. 29, 2020.

This prestigious NASA medal is awarded to any non-government individual whose sustained performance embodies multiple contributions on NASA projects, programs or initiatives.

McLean is a program manager for APT Safety and Mission Assurance Support Services at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), providing mission assurance, engineering and risk assessment at KSC and other NASA SMA supported sites. She recruits and cultivates highly-skilled and experienced engineers and professionals with exceptional technical expertise in quality, safety and mission assurance engineering to support the International Space Station, Commercial Crew Program, Launch Services Program, Exploration Ground Systems, Agency Management and Operations and projects across the Agency.

McLean’s employees identify and communicate concerns, issues and risks and provide recommendations that lead to highly accurate products and process improvements. She provides seamless and continuous support to programs and projects across the center with minimal government oversight and maintains communication with NASA to resolve conflicts.

McLean consistently identifies new opportunities to support her customers, devises strategies to contribute to NASA’s mission and effectively implements those strategies to the benefit of the agency. McLean consistently meets or exceeds contract requirements by meeting project schedules, delivery of data requirements, description items, and program milestones.