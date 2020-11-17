CORDELE — Funeral services for Mendy Evans Bodrey, 44, were held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Rev. David Grantham officiated the services. Burial followed in Sunnyside Cemetery with a butterfly release.

Billy White, pianist, played for the service. He also sang “Amazing Grace My Chains Are Gone.” “When I Get to Where I’m Going” and “Because You Loved Me” were played during the service.

Servicing as active pallbearers were: Kade McLeod, Tyler McLeod, Tommy Kimbrell, Russell Albritton, Drew Hobbs and Tyler Kimbrell.

Mendy passed away early Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, Ga. She was born in Tallahassee, Fla. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Thomas Evans. When she was working, she was the office manager for Dr. Mark Ingram. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband: Walter Bodrey, Jr. of Cordele; her sons: David Bodrey and Matthew Bodrey both of Cordele; her mother: Janice Haymons of Cordele; her sister: Shelley (Keith) McLeod of Hahira, Ga.; her niece and nephews: Tyler Kimbrell, Tyler McLeod, Morgan (Drew) Hobbs and Kade McLeod; her great niece and great nephew: Ace Hobbs and Meredith Hobbs; her sister-in-law: Pam (Tommy) Kimbrell of Cordele; her father-in-law Walter Bodrey Sr. of Cordele; and her beloved Fur Baby, Oscar.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com.