Former Firefighter Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children



CRISP COUNTY- November 13, 2020

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested former part-time Sumter and

Crisp County Firefighter Henry Butts, age 56, for the following charges:

(6) Six Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Additional charges are pending further investigation. Butts was arrested without incident and transported to the

Crisp County Detention Center.