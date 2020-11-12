Rochelle council sets December 2nd for Municipal elections

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

The Rochelle City Council held its regular monthly meeting Wednesday Nov.4 via Zoom with Mayor Wayne McGuinty and all council members present along with city attorney Toni Sawyer.

The city municipal elections will be held Wednesday December 2 with the polls open from 7am-7pm

There is only one contested race for the election. Carolyn Grace qualified for City Council District 1 along with incumbents Thomas Tolliver and Vickie Kemp. The top two vote getters will be declared the winners and represent District 1 for the next two years.

Police Chief Mickey Barfield reported trick or treating went well with no problems, as did the high school football games that have taken place. Councilman Herman Greene asked if the sidewalk parking is being enforced on Railroad Street. Barfield said it is not being enforced in neighborhoods unless it becomes a problem.

Barfield said if sidewalk parking in the neighborhood presents a safety problem it will be enforced.

McGuinty presented the public works report for October and reported several water lines were replaced along with regular maintenance issues.

Attorney Sawyer updated on the Annexation of the Wilcox PK-12 School Campus into the city limits. She said the Board of Education met and signed the annexation request on October 21. The Wilcox Board of Commissioners said they had no opposition to the annexation.

McGuinty said the repair of the City Hall roof had been completed, along with painting the inside and installing new flooring.

The mayor gave an update on the Sook Road project. He said the city originally received a work order for $94,000 from Georgia Power to move power poles, however Georgia Power decided to relocate the poles themselves.

The power pole relocation delayed Hancock and Sons’ work on the Sook Road project but they should begin work on November 16. He also reported Chad Griffin was still negotiating a lower rate on the USDA loan.

The mayor announced the annual Mistletoe Madness Parade will take place December 5 at 7pm. Downtown merchants will remain open for business and Alex Clements and Friends will perform a Christmas Concert at Vera’s Veranda at 6pm. He urged attendees to take COVID19 precautions, practice social distancing and mask up.

Rochelle City Council meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm in City Hall.