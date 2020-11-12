Dooly County High graduation rate surpasses state average

Staff Report

Dooly County Schools superintendent Craig Lockhart announced that the Georgia Department of Education released its 2019-20 high school graduation rates in November and Dooly County High School earned a graduation rate of 90.24 percent, the highest rating DCHS has received since calculations began in 2012. Dooly High’s graduation rate surpassed the state average of 83.8 percent.

“This is only the beginning of what is to come as we continue to ‘Head to the Top,’” DCHS Principal Jerry Sanders said. “I would like to congratulate the teachers and students for a job well done. I would also like to thank the administrative team for their support. As principal, I would like all stakeholders to know the best is yet to come.”

“Graduating high school on time is a feat accomplished by the combined efforts of families, students, and all teachers, leaders, faculty and staff from birth to the senior year,” Lockhart said. “While we are very pleased with these results, we will not stop until we reach 100 percent of our students earning a high school diploma. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Class of 2020 who are living up to their fullest potential by completing high school. This is Dooly, and we are indeed ‘Headed to the TOP!’”